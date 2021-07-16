Photo Of ‘French Dispatch’ Cast At Cannes Becomes Award-Worthy Meme

That’s how Twitter immediately viewed a striking photo of Timothée Chalamet , Wes Anderson , Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray at the “The French Dispatch” photocall at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The film, which was directed by Anderson and also stars Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand and Elisabeth Moss, apparently received a nine-minute standing ovation, per Variety. But thanks to the above photo, Twitter users were applauding the film that brought together four distinctive vibes for a completely different reason.