Photo Hilariously Sums Up James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' Dominance

A “Jeopardy!” viewer screen-grabbed a moment from James Holzhauer’s 24th-straight victory Tuesday that perfectly reflected the frustration of his opponents.
Holzhauer’s adversaries ― Kate Kelly and Jason Mangano ― were merely the latest contestants to be left in the dust by “Jeopardy James.” He won $86,905 for an overall total of $1,867,142 as he climbed closer to Ken Jennings’ 74-game, $2.5-million run in 2004.
But Kelly and Mangano will always have this moment (spotted by For the Win) to remember against “Jeopardy James.”
Twitter reacted to the expressions.
