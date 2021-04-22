PayPal via Getty Images King Edward I of England replaced an 11th century castle with the current Caernarfon Castle in the late 13th century.

It’s no secret people are itching to travel the world again. Going abroad may not be advisable just yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t daydream about spectacular destinations around the globe.

And given the media frenzy around the British royals over the past year, we’ve got castles on the brain. From the English countryside to the cherry blossom-filled landscapes of Japan, there are countless gorgeous castles to spark wanderlust, inspire royals fanatics and fuel our inner history buffs.

Below, we’ve rounded up 60 stunning photos of castles around the world. There are debates around what technically counts as a castle, but for our purposes, we stuck with sites that include the designation in their names or are often considered to be castles.