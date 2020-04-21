28 Photos Of Dennis Rodman's Iconic, Ridiculously Colorful Hair

What kid wasn’t a Dennis Rodman fan in the ’90s? Even if you weren’t following the Chicago Bulls’ godlike six-championship run (Rodman was there for three of them), you couldn’t avoid hearing about the rebounding forward’s hijinks off the court: his wedding dress wearing-ways; his technicolor, ever-changing hair; a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it marriage to Carmen Electra; memoirs in which he wrote insane Joe Exotic-esque things like:

“I have this fantasy that I can live my life like a tiger in the jungle―eating whatever I want, having sex whenever I want, and roaming around butt naked, wild and free...It sounds difficult and complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Everything you need to set yourself free is right there inside you.”

Michael Jordan would never. Rodman’s wild ways play a part in “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s new 10-part docuseries about MJ and the 1990s Chicago Bulls (the first two episodes premiered Sunday). The gameplay on the court is the main attraction, but the footage of Rodman and his increasingly ridiculous dye jobs promises to be just as entertaining.

Below, we take a look at some of the star’s most iconic 1990s hair moments.