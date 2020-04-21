Style & Beauty

28 Photos Of Dennis Rodman's Iconic, Ridiculously Colorful Hair

In the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls favorite wasn't afraid to take risks with his dye jobs and wardrobe.

What kid wasn’t a Dennis Rodman fan in the ’90s? Even if you weren’t following the Chicago Bulls’ godlike six-championship run (Rodman was there for three of them), you couldn’t avoid hearing about the rebounding forward’s hijinks off the court: his wedding dress wearing-ways; his technicolor, ever-changing hair; a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it marriage to Carmen Electra; memoirs in which he wrote insane Joe Exotic-esque things like:

“I have this fantasy that I can live my life like a tiger in the jungle―eating whatever I want, having sex whenever I want, and roaming around butt naked, wild and free...It sounds difficult and complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Everything you need to set yourself free is right there inside you.”

Michael Jordan would never. Rodman’s wild ways play a part in “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s new 10-part docuseries about MJ and the 1990s Chicago Bulls (the first two episodes premiered Sunday). The gameplay on the court is the main attraction, but the footage of Rodman and his increasingly ridiculous dye jobs promises to be just as entertaining.

Below, we take a look at some of the star’s most iconic 1990s hair moments.

1
1991
Boston Globe via Getty Images
Then-Detroit Pistons player Dennis Rodman's haircut featured the words "Trilogy III" shaved on the back of his head, shown here during a game against the Boston Celtics. Rodman was referencing the team's bid for a third straight NBA championship (they fell short).
2
January 1993
Focus On Sport via Getty Images
Rodman left the Pistons for the San Antonio Spurs; here he sported a blonde dye job.
3
June 1994
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Rodman attended the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California.
4
1995
Focus On Sport via Getty Images
One of Rodman's 'dos while still a Spur.
5
September 1995
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Rodman attended the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
6
September 1995
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Rodman appeared on "Courthouse," a CBS-TV legal drama series.
7
December 1995
CHRIS WILKINS via Getty Images
Rodman, now a Chicago Bulls forward, is shown pulling down a rebound -- his specialty -- against the New York Knicks.
8
April 1996
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Rodman during a game against New Jersey Nets.
9
June 1996
STR New / Reuters
Chicago Bulls megastar Michael Jordan sought to calm Rodman after the forward was called for a technical foul for abusive language in a game against the Seattle SuperSonics.
10
August 1996
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Rodman gives David Letterman a new look on "The Late Show with David Letterman."
11
August 1996
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Rodman, dressed in a wedding gown, signed copies of his new book "Bad As I Wanna Be" at a Barnes and Noble store in Manhattan.
12
April 1996
TED MATHIAS via Getty Images
Rodman points out a position to a teammate in a Bulls' game against the Washington Bullets.
13
September 1996
SUSAN FARLEY via Getty Images
Rodman arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
14
December 1996
Sporting News Archive via Getty Images
Rodman during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
15
1997
Getty Images via Getty Images
Rodman starred in "Double Team," a film co-starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.
16
March 1997
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Rodman during a game against the Knicks.
17
January 1999
Dave Allocca via Getty Images
Rodman with Elane Lancaster at an event at Club Liquid in Miami.
18
March 1997
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Rodman attending the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
19
June 1997
Sporting News Archive via Getty Images
Rodman having a "talk" with an official in the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz won this game, but the Bulls went on the claim the title, the team's fifth during the '90s.
20
December 1997
Getty Images
Rodman had a new 'do to show off during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
21
February 1998
NBC via Getty Images
Rodman during an interview with late-night TV host Jay Leno.
22
May 1998
JEFF HAYNES via Getty Images
Jordan pats Rodman after the forward was called for a technical foul in a playoff game against the Charlotte Hornets.
23
June 1998
Reuters Photographer / Reuters
Chicago Bulls Ron Harper exchanges fist bumps with Rodman and Scottie Pippen after Rodman sunk two free throws late in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the NBA finals against the Jazz.
24
June 1998
MIKE NELSON via Getty Images
Rodman posed with Hulk Hogan following a press conference to announce that Karl Malone of the Jazz and Rodman would wrestle one another in San Diego at the "Bash At The Beach" professional wrestling extravaganza.
25
June 1998
MIKE NELSON via Getty Images
Rodman gets beer and champagne poured on his head by Jordan and others after the Bulls won their sixth championship during the decade, defeating the Jazz for the second straight year.
26
February 1999
FREDERICK BROWN via Getty Images
Rodman speaking at a press conference accompanied by then-wife Carmen Electra. He confirmed signing a deal to play for the Lakers.
27
March 1999
Reuters Photographer / Reuters
Rodman during the tail end of his career, as a Laker.
28
August 2000
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Rodman attending the RodmanTV.com launch party in Los Angeles.
Michael Jordan's Style
