36 Eerie Photos Of Empty Places Around The World During Social Distancing

Governments around the globe have established strict stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some of the most widely photographed spots on Earth more or less empty.
While it’s jarring to witness, say, Hollywood’s Walk of Fame or Mecca’s Grand Mosque nearly empty, it’s also impressive; seeing these locations virtually deserted is proof that we’re all making an honest attempt to flatten the curve by staying home.
Below are 36 photos of places across the world that are nearly empty due to our social distancing efforts.
Beijing
Kevin Frayer via Getty Images
New York City
Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images
London
Barry Lewis via Getty Images
Cairo
KHALED DESOUKI via Getty Images
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images
Llandudno, Wales
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
Los Angeles
David McNew via Getty Images
Mecca, Saudi Arabia
BANDAR ALDANDANI via Getty Images
Pattaya, Thailand
MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
Vatican City
Antonio Masiello via Getty Images
Sydney
Jenny Evans via Getty Images
Tunis, Tunisia
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Rome
Pacific Press via Getty Images
Moscow
Valery Sharifulin via Getty Images
Bangkok
Lauren DeCicca via Getty Images
Ballachulish, Scotland
Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
Jerusalem
Guy Prives via Getty Images
Jumeirah Beach, Dubai
KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images
Paris
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
DOUGLAS MAGNO via Getty Images
Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
Anaheim, California
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images via Getty Images
Tehran, Iran
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Washington, D.C.
DANIEL SLIM via Getty Images
New Delhi
Getty Images via Getty Images
London
Barry Lewis via Getty Images
Los Angeles
Mario Tama via Getty Images
Mexico City
ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images
Venice, Italy
Pietro D'Aprano via Getty Images
Baltimore
Rob Carr via Getty Images
New York City
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Venice Beach, California
Mario Tama via Getty Images
Washington, D.C.
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Normandy, France
LOU BENOIST via Getty Images
Istanbul
Burak Kara via Getty Images
Tokyo
Barcroft Media via Getty Images