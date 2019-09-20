Photos From Around The World Show The Reach Of The Global Climate Strike

Millions of people, including youth activists protested around the world on Friday for a global climate strike. The protest, which started in Australia early Friday morning, is meant to bring attention to climate change and persuade countries to enact changes to prevent its effects.
Photos from the strike show crows of people from Cape Town, South Africa to Paris, France making their voices heard.
See the latest photos from the global climate strike below.
ABOVE: Campaigners protest during a climate change action day on Sept. 20, 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Credit: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Cape Town, as part of a global climate action day.
Around 300 people of all ages joined the town’s first climate strike and marched through the town in Folkestone, Kent, England, UK.
A participant shows his hands with the extinction rebellion logo during a “Friday for Future” demonstration in Munich, southern Germany, as a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, as part of a global climate action day.
People take part in a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, in Paris, as part of a global climate action day.
Young people listen to speakers as they attend the Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20, 2019, in London, England.
A protester is made up like a globe during the “Fridays for Future” demonstration in Stuttgart during a protest for climate action on Sept. 20, 2019, part of a global climate action day.
Protestors take to the streets as part of Global Climate Strike in Hereford, Herefordshire, United Kingdom on Sept. 20, 2019.
Students and protesters gather to attend a climate strike rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 20, 2019.
A student holds a sign while participating in a the global climate strike at the Experiential School of Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
School children and students take part in the Global Strike for Climate Change in central London.
Youths gather at Place de la Nation at the start of a climate demonstration Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Paris.
A youth wearing a mask looks on as she participates in a protest against governmental inaction toward climate breakdown and environmental pollution, part of demonstrations being held worldwide in a movement dubbed “Fridays for Future,” in Guwahati, India, on Sept. 20, 2019.
Three people stand on ice blocks under gallows to protest against the climate policy prior to a “Friday for Future” climate protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 20, 2019.
A girl chants slogans holding a sign with a message that reads “Out Salles,” in reference to the Brazilian Minister of Environment, during a global protest on climate change in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 20, 2019.
Young people attend a climate strike rally as Afghan security forces guard them in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 20, 2019.
A man passes by activists during a rally as part of the “Friday For Future” global strike in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
An activist attends a rally as part of the “Friday For Future” global strike in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Young protesters hold up banners and chant during the third edition of the “Global Strike For Future” Belgium march to raise awareness for climate change on Friday Sept. 20, 2019, in Brussels, Belgium.
Thousands of environmentalists gather during a demonstration to draw attention to global warming and climate change in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 20, 2019.