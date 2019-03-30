Photos Of 2020 Candidates In Rural ‘Heartland’ At HuffPost, Open Markets Forum

Five Democrats gathered at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday to discuss their visions for rural America.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Rep. John Delaney (Md.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) ― as well as Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) spoke with reporters Art Cullen of the Storm Lake Times and Amanda Terkel and Zach Carter from HuffPost. The event was held by HuffPost and Open Markets, as well as the Iowa Farmers Union and the Storm Lake Times.