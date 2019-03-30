U.S. NEWS

Photos Of 2020 Candidates In Rural ‘Heartland’ At HuffPost, Open Markets Forum

Five Democrats gathered at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday to discuss their visions for rural America.
By Chris McGonigal and Damon Dahlen
The stage is readied before the Heartland Forum event at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Rep. John Delaney (Md.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) ― as well as Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) spoke with reporters Art Cullen of the Storm Lake Times and Amanda Terkel and Zach Carter from HuffPost. The event was held by HuffPost and Open Markets, as well as the Iowa Farmers Union and the Storm Lake Times. 

Check out photos of today’s event below. 

    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    HuffPost Life
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
    Damon Dahlen//HuffPost
Senior Photo Editor, HuffPost
Photo Editor, HuffPost
