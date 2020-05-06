Photos Show What One High School Graduation Looks Like During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Things we once took for granted look much different nowadays because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that is definitely the case for large celebrations like graduations.

Getty Images photojournalist Scott Olson captured students at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Illinois, receiving their diplomas in an empty auditorium during a “socially distanced” high school graduation on Wednesday.

Family members and friends were not allowed to attend the event, in which 523 students graduated, but it will be streamed for them to view on the school’s official graduation day of May 16.

See photos from the graduation below.

Above: A student waits to cross the stage to receive his diploma during a graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on May 6, 2020, in Bradley, Illinois.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Kiyah Gonzalez arrives for her graduation ceremony.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Students wait to have their pictures taken during the graduation ceremony.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

A student has his picture taken before picking up his diploma.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Makeya Butler waits to have her picture taken.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

A student picks up her diploma in an empty auditorium.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Students wait backstage before receiving their diplomas.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Ashley Hahn waits in line to receive her diploma.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Students wait to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Students leave the graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.