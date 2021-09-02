Photos Show Hurricane Ida's Destructive Path Throughout The Northeast

Several parts of the tri-state area saw up to 8 inches of rain in just 48 hours, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency for New York City for the first time ever.

“This particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC),” the New York office for the weather service tweeted Wednesday night. “The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey ... an hour ago.”

Tornadoes were also reported in parts of New Jersey and Maryland.

Below, see photos of the devastation and extreme flooding across the Northeast.