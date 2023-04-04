U.S. NewsDonald Trump

'Lock Him Up': A Look At Protest Signs Outside Trump's Arraignment

Demonstrators for and against Trump’s arrest packed a park near the New York City courthouse where the former president was arraigned on 34 felony counts.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Swarms of people packed a New York City park on Tuesday waving signs, blowing whistles and chanting as former President Donald Trump was arraigned at a nearby courthouse on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The demonstrators were separated by barriers dividing those who were protesting his arrest and those supporting it, as local law enforcement tried to maintain order in lower Manhattan.

Some of the more popular signs read “lock him up,” in reference to Trump’s long-time chant against his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

Check out some of the signs:

A small picture of Trump is seen on the ground outside of the Manhattan court where he was arraigned.
A small picture of Trump is seen on the ground outside of the Manhattan court where he was arraigned.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A protester holds a sign reading "Hey Donny, you don't get hairspray in prison" in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.
A protester holds a sign reading "Hey Donny, you don't get hairspray in prison" in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.
Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images
A protester holds a sign outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.
A protester holds a sign outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.
John Moore/Getty Images
People demonstrate with a sign depicting Trump behind bars.
People demonstrate with a sign depicting Trump behind bars.
SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
Anti-Trump protesters hold signs ahead of his indictment on Tuesday.
Anti-Trump protesters hold signs ahead of his indictment on Tuesday.
AMANDA PEROBELLI/Reuters
Trump supporters hold a sign calling Democrats the party of fascists.
Trump supporters hold a sign calling Democrats the party of fascists.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A Trump supporter holds a sign reading "stop political persecution" ahead of the arraignment.
A Trump supporter holds a sign reading "stop political persecution" ahead of the arraignment.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Anti-Trump protesters stand along Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower in New York City before the ex-president left the building for his arraignment.
Anti-Trump protesters stand along Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower in New York City before the ex-president left the building for his arraignment.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds a sign reading "Lock him up" while standing next to a photo of Clinton.
A protester holds a sign reading "Lock him up" while standing next to a photo of Clinton.
Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images
A woman holds signs that claim "COVID-19 is a lie" during protests in lower Manhattan.
A woman holds signs that claim "COVID-19 is a lie" during protests in lower Manhattan.
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A protester holds a sign outside Trump Tower in New York City.
A protester holds a sign outside Trump Tower in New York City.
CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
People for and against Trump's arrest packed the streets in lower Manhattan.
People for and against Trump's arrest packed the streets in lower Manhattan.
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A man holds a sign reading "lock him up."
A man holds a sign reading "lock him up."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An anti-Trump protester holds signs outside the courthouse on Tuesday.
An anti-Trump protester holds signs outside the courthouse on Tuesday.
AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS
A group identifying themselves as "Blacks for Trump" is seen in New York City on Tuesday.
A group identifying themselves as "Blacks for Trump" is seen in New York City on Tuesday.
LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images
A person wears a Trump mask paired with a striped jail uniform while demonstrating in lower Manhattan.
A person wears a Trump mask paired with a striped jail uniform while demonstrating in lower Manhattan.
Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images
A fake "escaped" poster for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen in lower Manhattan.
A fake "escaped" poster for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen in lower Manhattan.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A supporter of Trump waves a banner in lower Manhattan.
A supporter of Trump waves a banner in lower Manhattan.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators protest against Trump at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse.
Demonstrators protest against Trump at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A man holds a sign reading "Nobody is above the law."
A man holds a sign reading "Nobody is above the law."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A demonstrator stands outside of the courthouse with signs.
A demonstrator stands outside of the courthouse with signs.
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A person holds a sign reading "Trump 4 Prison."
A person holds a sign reading "Trump 4 Prison."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Trump was indicted on multiple felony counts.
Trump was indicted on multiple felony counts.
LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images
The former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
The former president was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS

