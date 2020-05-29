The Latest Photos As Protests Continue Over George Floyd's Death

Protests continued Friday over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
Some photos from the Twin Cities show protestors peacefully demonstrating, demanding justice for Floyd’s death. Other photos show fires that destroyed a police stationhouse and businesses.
See the latest photos from the protests below.
Protestors demonstrate on University Avenue while holding a “WE CAN’T BREATHE” sign and wearing protective masks, Thursday, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant, Friday, in Minneapolis.
A protestor takes a picture of a demonstration from the roof of the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, in Minneapolis.
Protestors set a shop on fire on Thursday during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A police officer aims a tear gas gun at protesters on Thursday in St. Paul.
Alex Conway, left, and Bekka Koch hold signs outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday.
A protester confronts a police officer while standing on a destroyed cruiser on Thursday in St. Paul.
A protestor douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police on Thursday in St. Paul.
A protestor faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons on Thursday in St. Paul.
A man rides a bicycle past a burned out building after a night of protests and violence on Friday in Minneapolis.
A group of protesters gather outside the home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Thursday in Minneapolis.