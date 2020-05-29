The Latest Photos As Protests Continue Over George Floyd's Death

Protests continued Friday over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Some photos from the Twin Cities show protestors peacefully demonstrating, demanding justice for Floyd’s death. Other photos show fires that destroyed a police stationhouse and businesses.

See the latest photos from the protests below.

John Minchillo/AP

Protestors demonstrate on University Avenue while holding a “WE CAN’T BREATHE” sign and wearing protective masks, Thursday, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

John Minchillo/AP

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant, Friday, in Minneapolis.

John Minchillo/AP

A protestor takes a picture of a demonstration from the roof of the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, in Minneapolis.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protestors set a shop on fire on Thursday during the third day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

A police officer aims a tear gas gun at protesters on Thursday in St. Paul.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Alex Conway, left, and Bekka Koch hold signs outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday.

Stephen Maturen via Getty Images

A protester confronts a police officer while standing on a destroyed cruiser on Thursday in St. Paul.

John Minchillo/AP

A protestor douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police on Thursday in St. Paul.

A protestor faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons on Thursday in St. Paul.

A protestor faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons on Thursday in St. Paul.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

A man rides a bicycle past a burned out building after a night of protests and violence on Friday in Minneapolis.

Stephen Maturen via Getty Images

A group of protesters gather outside the home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Thursday in Minneapolis.