23 Photos That Capture The Bond Between Service Dogs And Their Humans

Buttercup

Jordon O.

"Buttercup was picked up off the streets and going to be put down before she was rescued by Paw Prints in the Sand, where they saw potential in her to be more than just a pet. When she came to me, I wasn’t able to leave the house because I had no warnings before episodes would happen and I’d get sicker every time. She changed my life for so many reasons. She gave me the freedom to be able to leave the house again with confidence. If an episode were to happen, she would let me know and I could get to a safe place before it happened. If it wasn’t for her, I probably still wouldn’t have the freedom to go out, especially by myself. My family now has full confidence that I can be left alone as long as Buttercup is by my side. That’s a freedom I didn’t think I would have before Buttercup came into my life. It's really a 'who rescued who?' situation." —