Amazing Photos Of Celebrations As Joe Biden Defeats Donald Trump

Celebrations around the country erupted as news spread that Vice President Joe Biden won the election against President Donald Trump.

Photos showed celebrations in Philadelphia, New York, Washington, and other cities.

See the latest photos below of people celebrating President-elect Joe Biden.

Above: People celebrate on Saturday in Philadelphia after news broke that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.

ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC.

Yegor Aleyev via Getty Images

A woman touches her head as she reacts in McPherson Square in Philadelphia.

ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images

People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House.

DANIEL SLIM via Getty Images

People wave flags and celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House.

ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

A woman holds up a sign while celebrating across from the White House.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Alex Brandon/AP

Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Celebrations broke out in Philadelphia Saturday over Biden’s defeat of Trump.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

People embrace outside Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

Celebrations also break out in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

Alex Brandon/AP

People gather in Washington’s Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

More hugs in Manhattan.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spontaneous celebrations in Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Alex Brandon/AP

Janice Jamison of Evans, Georgia, reacts in Washington’s McPherson Square to CNN’s news that Biden defeated Trump.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Yei Boayue exults in Wilmington, Delaware.

