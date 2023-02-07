Photos Show Navy Recovering Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over South Carolina

The U.S. Navy released photos Tuesday showing its sailors recovering parts of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down Saturday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Feb. 5. via Associated Press

Advertisement

The balloon, which was approximately the size of three school buses, drifted across the U.S. over several days at an altitude of about 60,000 feet before an F-22 fighter jet shot it with a missile off the South Carolina coast. President Joe Biden said he asked the Pentagon Wednesday to shoot the balloon down, but was advised to wait until the balloon was not in an area where falling debris could possibly strike people.

Sailors with the U.S. Navy recover parts of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. U.S. Navy

The Pentagon said the balloon was carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, but China has maintained that the balloon was used mainly for meteorological research and that it went off course due to strong winds.

On Sunday, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the craft. The Navy posted several pictures of the operation.

Advertisement

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon on Feb. 5. via Associated Press

The Department of Defense said in a statement that suspected spy balloons from China previously passed over the U.S. three times during President Donald Trump’s administration, but no action was taken.