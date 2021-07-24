The Most Incredible Photos Of Surfing's Olympic Debut

For the first time in Olympic history, 40 surfers will compete for a spot on the winners’ podium.

Each surfer competes in a 30 minute heat, trying to catch as many waves as possible. Their top two scoring waves at Tsurigasaki beach are combined for their final total.

See the athleticism, grit and each drop of water in these amazing photos from the first two days of training and competition.

OLIVIER MORIN via Getty Images Japan's Mahina Maedagoes rides a wave during a free training session at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, in Chiba, on July 24, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It has taken a century of advocacy to get surfing into the Olympics. Hawaiian surfer and Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku started the push in 1912 when he first asked the International Olympic Committee to include the sport.

OLIVIER MORIN via Getty Images Japan's Kanoa Igarashi rides a wave during a free training session at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

OLIVIER MORIN via Getty Images Chile's Manuel Selman rides a wave during a free training session.

Pool via Getty Images Silvana Lima of Team Brazil

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Lucca Mesinas of Team Peru surfs during the Men's Round 1 heat on day two of on July 25, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Kanoa Igarashi of Team Japan warms up before competition on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Pool via Getty Images Carissa Moore of Team United States