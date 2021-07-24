The Most Incredible Photos Of Surfing's Olympic Debut

For the first time in Olympic history, 40 surfers will compete for a spot on the winners’ podium.
Each surfer competes in a 30 minute heat, trying to catch as many waves as possible. Their top two scoring waves at Tsurigasaki beach are combined for their final total.
See the athleticism, grit and each drop of water in these amazing photos from the first two days of training and competition.
It has taken a century of advocacy to get surfing into the Olympics. Hawaiian surfer and Olympic swimmer Duke Kahanamoku started the push in 1912 when he first asked the International Olympic Committee to include the sport.