Police Release Photos Of Suspects Accused of Kidnapping 3-Month-Old Baby

Police have shared the identities of the three suspects who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in California while his grandmother unloaded groceries from her car. The infant has since been rescued and returned to his family.

The San Jose Police Department released mug shots on Wednesday of Jose Roman Portillo, 28, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, alleging they conspired to take the baby. All three are in police custody after being detained on Tuesday.

Suspects Jose Roman Portillo, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, and Baldomeo Sandoval. San Jose Police Department

The baby’s grandmother reported him missing around 1 p.m. Monday after she had briefly left him inside her home to unload groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. Police released a video clip that shows a man walking down the sidewalk holding a child car seat covered by a white blanket.

** Kidnapping Incident**



Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St.



He left with a 3 month old baby. The family does not recognize this suspect. pic.twitter.com/BJ0R44JOP2 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Police identified Portillo as the suspect who “unlawfully entered the residence and kidnapped the infant,” according to the department’s press release.

Ramirez had been with the grandmother prior to the kidnapping, the release said. Authorities said she became a person of interest after her “statement changed several times” when she spoke to authorities. Sandoval was later identified as an additional suspect and detained after police gathered evidence and interviewed him.

3/ The baby is Brandon Cuellar, 3 months old. He was wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. pic.twitter.com/qMVUOmW8Oo — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Police apprehended Portillo on Tuesday in his San Jose residence and found the baby there.

The infant “appeared to be healthy and unharmed,” police said. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and reunited with his family.

“This incident is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Chief of Police Anthony Mata said in a statement in the release.