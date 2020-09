Stunning Photos Of All 62 U.S. National Parks

International travel can be a magical experience, but as recent months have reminded us, there are breathtaking sites in our own backyard.

With travel restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are seeking the serenity of the great outdoors and taking road trips to national parks across the country. We’ve rounded up photos of all 62 national parks in the U.S. to highlight the beauty of these natural landscapes.

If you plan to make a trip to one of these stunning locations, be sure to take the proper health and safety precautions. And if not, enjoy from the comfort of your couch! Perhaps you’ll feel inspired for a future adventure (even if it’s not for another year or so).