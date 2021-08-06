Extreme heatwaves and raging wildfires have been overtaking cities around the world this week, bringing the effects of climate change to the doorsteps of thousands of people. These images show it all.

Milos Bicanski via Getty Images An Athens suburb is engulfed in flames during a wildfire.

Greece

The country faced a fourth day of wildfires on Friday with strong winds and soaring temperatures literally adding fuel to the fire.

Greece is facing its worst heatwave in 30 years with temperatures rising above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving some suburbs grappling with power outages.

Thousands of people have had to evacuate their homes on the outskirts of Athens and the nearby island of Evia.

Health officials say at least nine people have been taken to hospital with injuries, including two volunteer firefighters.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI via AFP via Getty Images The remains of a van sits among burned trees and rubble as Greece swelters in a record-breaking heatwave.

California

California has been battling more than 12 wildfires across the state, one of them being the Dixie Fire which swept through the town of Greenville.

The wildfires have been raging in the area for three weeks, burning 322,000 acres of land.

JOSH EDELSON via AFP via Getty Images The largest wildfire in California destroyed buildings.

Fire crews are still assessing the damage but buildings, homes, and vehicles have been destroyed.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R) who represents the area said, “We lost Greenville tonight.”

“There’s just no words,” he mentioned in an emotional Facebook video.

Margaret Elysia Garcia, an artist and writer from the area, says she is in “shock” that the fires have taken her whole town.

Around 16,000 people have been evacuated from several different fires burning across the area. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images Firefighters extinguish a hot spot during the Dixie Fire in Chester, California.

Turkey

Turkey is facing the worst wildfires the country has ever seen as recent flames sweep across coastal regions in the south.

At least eight people have been killed by the fires and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the areas affected.

Heartbreaking photos show people battling the blazes alone.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has faced criticism that its response has been slow and inadequate. Questions have also been raised on whether the government kept aside sufficient funds to prevent forest fires from happening.

Erdogan has said the criticisms are “lies” and that his government has handled natural disasters professionally.

UMIT BEKTAS via REUTERS Huge wildfire rages in Aegean town of Koycegiz, Turkey.

It’s clear to see that the wildfires are affecting people’s lives from the United States to the Mediterranean.

The images right now are of devastation and disaster but firefighters, volunteers and locals are hoping they’ll soon be of recovery.