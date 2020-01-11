First Full Moon Of 2020 Is A Striking Celestial Sight

The first full moon of the new decade did not disappoint.
The so-called “Wolf Moon” rose high in the sky Friday night to provide stargazers with quite the celestial treat.
Photographers from New York to northern England snapped the sight, which in some places around the world (but not the U.S.) was also visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse.
Check out some of the best pictures from around the world here:
