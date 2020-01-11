WORLD NEWS

First Full Moon Of 2020 Is A Striking Celestial Sight

Friday night's "Wolf Moon" was snapped by stargazers around the world.

The first full moon of the new decade did not disappoint.

The so-called “Wolf Moon” rose high in the sky Friday night to provide stargazers with quite the celestial treat.

Photographers from New York to northern England snapped the sight, which in some places around the world (but not the U.S.) was also visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Check out some of the best pictures from around the world here:

Glastonbury Tor, England.
Glastonbury Tor, England.
Pamplona, Spain.
Pamplona, Spain.
Yevpatoriya, Crimea.
Yevpatoriya, Crimea.
Ronda, Spain.
Ronda, Spain.
Glastonbury Tor, England.
Glastonbury Tor, England.
New York, U.S.
New York, U.S.
Sussex Downs, England.
Sussex Downs, England.
Nea Artaki, Greece.
Nea Artaki, Greece.
Chandigarh, India.
Chandigarh, India.
Rye, England.
Rye, England.
Ronda, Spain.
Ronda, Spain.
Ronda, Spain.
Ronda, Spain.
Istanbul, Turkey.
Istanbul, Turkey.
Cologne, Germany.
Cologne, Germany.
Malaga, Spain.
Malaga, Spain.
Edirne, Turkey.
Edirne, Turkey.
Bhopal, India.
Bhopal, India.
Ankara, Turkey.
Ankara, Turkey.
North Yorkshire, England.
North Yorkshire, England.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Remembering The Moon Landing
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

International News Full Moon Wolf Moon
CONVERSATIONS