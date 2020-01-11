First Full Moon Of 2020 Is A Striking Celestial Sight

The first full moon of the new decade did not disappoint.

The so-called “Wolf Moon” rose high in the sky Friday night to provide stargazers with quite the celestial treat.

Photographers from New York to northern England snapped the sight, which in some places around the world (but not the U.S.) was also visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Check out some of the best pictures from around the world here:

Peter Cziborra / Reuters Glastonbury Tor, England.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Pamplona, Spain.

Alexey Pavlishak / Reuters Yevpatoriya, Crimea.

Jon Nazca / Reuters Ronda, Spain.

Peter Cziborra / Reuters Glastonbury Tor, England.

WOLF MOON 2020: With a bit of quick footwork I was able to get three variations as the moon was rising behind Glastonbury Tor. It gradually took on more of a peachy glow as the sun was setting in the opposite direction. #Glastonbury #Avalon #Somerset #FullMoon2020 #WolfMoon #UK pic.twitter.com/GDsePNYFfZ — Kev Pearson (@KevPearsonPhoto) January 10, 2020

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images New York, U.S.

Toby Melville / Reuters Sussex Downs, England.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Nea Artaki, Greece.

VIJAY MATHUR via Getty Images Chandigarh, India.

David Cannon via Getty Images Rye, England.

Jon Nazca / Reuters Ronda, Spain.

Jon Nazca / Reuters Ronda, Spain.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Istanbul, Turkey.

picture alliance via Getty Images Cologne, Germany.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Malaga, Spain.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Edirne, Turkey.

Wolf moon penumbral eclipse taken at 19:21. pic.twitter.com/doS4CZs7t1 — Jamie Reynolds (@jaythegrumpy) January 10, 2020

Tonight's Wolf moon as it cleared the horizon. It was a toss up between sunset and moonrise. Moon won! pic.twitter.com/fK2I8ef7l5 — Jamie Reynolds (@jaythegrumpy) January 10, 2020

GAGAN NAYAR via Getty Images Bhopal, India.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Ankara, Turkey.

"Wolf Moon" the First Full Moon of 2020. 🌝🐺



Shot with Canon EOS RP at Mendez, Cavite. pic.twitter.com/09qXIpCziT — RB Balinado (@rbbalinado) January 10, 2020

ASSOCIATED PRESS North Yorkshire, England.

Let's appreciate the beauty of the first full moon also called as the "Wolf Moon" of 2020!❤❤ pic.twitter.com/rbgoYxCbWs — Rasteeeyyn (@the_real_tine) January 10, 2020