27 Photos That Sum Up Trying To Work From Home With Pets

When you’re working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, your pets become your de facto co-workers.

Rarely do they abide by the office rules, but, hey, you let it slide because who could stay mad at those sweet little faces?

You can count on your cat to lie on your keyboard when you’re trying to meet a deadline or knock over your coffee mug before you’ve taken a sip. Inevitably, your puppy will chew on your computer charger, bark incessantly during Zoom calls or give you a not-so-subtle nudge when it’s time to play. But heck, we love them anyway.

We asked HuffPost readers to show what working from home with pets looks like in their house. Check out their photos below: