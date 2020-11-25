Redditors gobbled up President Donald Trump’s pardoning of a turkey in the annual White House Thanksgiving tradition on Tuesday.

A “Photoshop Battle” broke out over one particular image of the outgoing president with his hand hovering over the 42-pound bird named “Corn.”

One person superimposed a mask over the turkey’s mouth ― marking a stark contrast with the maskless president, who has routinely downplayed the risk of COVID-19 and the need for measures to combat its spread.

Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris all featured in the mocking contest.