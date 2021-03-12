Daniela Simona Temneanu / EyeEm via Getty Images

Food preferences often vary across different states in the U.S. This is clear with ice cream, Thanksgiving dishes, Super Bowl snacks, cocktails and more.

In honor of Pi Day on March 14, which people often associate with the dessert in addition to the mathematical constant, the folks at Google shared the most uniquely searched pies in each state in 2021 (see the full-size graphic ).

Unsurprisingly, local favorites shined, with key lime pie winning Florida and crawfish pie dominating in Louisiana. Similarly, crab pie took the top spot in Maryland.

Google

The data reflects food-related queries that were highly searched in each state and Washington D.C., relative to the U.S. overall.

Peanut butter pie and apple pie were the most uniquely searched in the highest number of states, topping searches in five states each (Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wyoming for peanut butter pie and Arkansas, Kansas, Maine, New Mexico and West Virginia for apple pie). Other popular picks were sweet potato pie (four states), buttermilk pie (three states) and French silk pie (three states).

On the savory side, entrees in pie form got a lot of love. Cheeseburger pie was the most uniquely searched in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan and Vermont. Spaghetti pie was the top pick in Wisconsin.

Less-classic choices included sour cream raisin pie (Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) and grasshopper pie (Colorado and Washington), a mint-and-Oreo concoction.