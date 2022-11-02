Work/Life
languagemeetingsicebreakers

How To Pick The Perfect 'Fun Fact' For Icebreaker Questions

Don't panic when you're put on the spot. Experts shared their answers and strategies for doing icebreakers at work.

Senior Reporter, Work/Life

"Share a fun fact about yourself" is supposed to be a fun work icebreaker, but it can feel like a stressful test. If you're stumped, check out these expert go-to answers.
calvindexter via Getty Images
"Share a fun fact about yourself" is supposed to be a fun work icebreaker, but it can feel like a stressful test. If you're stumped, check out these expert go-to answers.

If you’ve ever panicked when it’s your turn to share a “fun fact about yourself” at work, you’re not alone.

“A lot of early career employees I’ve met freeze up when asked for their fun fact, seeing it as a test — which it is, but only partially,” said Gorick Ng, a career adviser at Harvard and a faculty member at the University of California, Berkeley, where he teaches the unspoken rules of career navigation.

It’s tricky to decide what’s both work-appropriate and engaging. You don’t want to be too boring, but you also don’t want to be the cause of an HR complaint.

Take it from Ng and five other career experts who each have a go-to fun fact about themselves that they share for company icebreakers. Each person revealed a different strategy for picking what to reveal in getting-to-know-you exercises, and each one is worth learning from.

“I used to do magic tricks.”

“My go-tos are that I used to do magic tricks or that I’m a big movie soundtracks and country music nerd. The key to a good fun fact is to share something about yourself that isn’t about work, that isn’t incriminating, and that leaves people thinking either ‘Cool! Tell me more,’ or ‘No way, me too!’ which can hopefully spark a follow-up conversation — a conversation with someone who shares the same interest or with someone who doesn’t but who is now armed with more information about you to spark a conversation.

“Remember: people are evaluating you based on your Three C’s of competence, commitment, and compatibility. They’re asking themselves, ‘Can you do this job well?’ ‘Are you competent?’ ‘Are you excited to be here?’ ‘Are you committed?’ and ‘Do we get along?’ ‘Are we compatible?’

″‘Tell us a fun fact’ is really an invitation for you to build your compatibility.” — Ng

“I’ve done improv and I’m from Turkey.”

“I like to share that I’ve done improv and like to bring lessons learned into work — things like ‘yes and-ing’ ideas from others, to always have other people’s backs, etc. I’ll also share that I’m from Turkey and spent a lot of childhood going back and forth between the U.S. and Turkey. I think both of these are things that help people understand more about me, and often invite more questions [and] conversation.

″....When answering these questions, remember that your goal isn’t to come up with a ‘great’ answer. It’s to help everyone see each other as whole people and get people comfortable with everyone speaking, contributing and taking turns talking. So don’t put pressure on yourself to win people over with a great response — no one will remember what you said an hour from now, but they’ll remember that you were a great person to collaborate with during that meeting.” — Bonnie Dilber, a Zapier recruiter

“Your goal isn’t to come up with a ‘great’ answer. It’s to help everyone see each other as whole people and get people comfortable with everyone speaking, contributing and taking turns talking.”

- Bonnie Dilber, Zapier recruiter

“My mom was a mail-order bride from the Philippines.”

“I typically share that my mom was a mail-order bride from the Philippines and I grew up splitting my time between a small cattle farm in East Texas (dad’s side) and a women’s shelter (mom).

“My strategy for sharing these facts is partly to share something specific to me that most people wouldn’t guess when they first meet me, but more importantly, I share something personal and authentic so we start creating an environment of trust, vulnerability, and psychological safety.

“I believe the best workplaces are where we can be our full selves without shame or insecurity and have relationships built on trust and integrity. Sharing something personal about my upbringing helps set the tone for others to also share something real about themselves. There’s nothing inherently wrong with answering these icebreaker-type questions with your favorite color or favorite animal, but authentic connections are built on deeper ways of really getting to know each other.” — Gianna Driver, chief human resources officer at Exabeam

“I’m a certified EMT.”

“My strategy is to pick something that will at least slightly relate to the type of leader I’m working towards being in my role or in the context of the group. I’m constantly working on improving skills like giving strong direction, responding quickly, and communicating succinctly, so I tend to pick ‘I was certified as an EMT’ as a fun fact.” — Lara Hogan, author of “Resilient Management

“I’m 6’ 3” and I do not play basketball.”

“I usually share about my height when in person — I’m 6 foot, 3 [inches] — and that I did not play basketball. When online, I share that I’m one of six children because most people feel like that’s a big family, and then those who come from big families are excited to share ‘Me, too!’ Most people are curious about my height and the thing that makes it fun or interesting is that I didn’t do what people expect people of my height to do: play basketball.

“The panic people feel from icebreakers is the fact that ‘fun facts’ is a broad category. Anything can be a fun fact and having too many options is overwhelming. The first thing to do when picking a fun fact is to take the unsaid pressures off — you do not have to be funny, you do not have to be clever, you do not have to be the most interesting. It’s best to define success simply as I shared something about myself that others didn’t know.” — Lawrese Brown, founder of C-Track Training, a workplace education company

“I have a background in astrophysics.”

“When I go to professional icebreakers I usually tell people two things: one, that I have a background in astrophysics, partially because it ... lets people know something that I’m passionate about that doesn’t usually come [up] in the course of my career — writing and journalism, not to mention productivity and lifestyle tips. And if I think that might come off a little too conceited for the people I’m with, I like to tell people I used to be a DJ. Everyone loves music, and I certainly do, so it’s a great opportunity to talk to people about the music they love, which musicians they’ve seen live, who they’re listening to right now, and spark a conversation about something personal and fun.” — Alan Henry, service editor at Wired magazine and author of the book “Seen, Heard, and Paid: The New Work Rules for the Marginalized

And if you’re in charge of deciding to use an icebreaker, aim to have it be a stress-free experience for employees.

If you’re designing an icebreaker for your next work meeting, here are some of the best practices to follow.

Give people a heads-up. Ng said that giving employees advance notice that there will be an icebreaker in a meeting can level the playing field. Otherwise, meetings can “favor the confident, well-spoken improvisers,” he noted. “It can make a real difference to simply say, ‘Hey, just so you know, I like to ask everyone to introduce themselves and to share a fun fact at our kickoff meetings. Personally, I’ll say something like...’”

Be upfront about why you’re doing the icebreaker. “Some facilitators choose to do an icebreaker to get folks talking right away, or begin to build relationships between strangers, or bring humor to an otherwise boring or quiet meeting,” Hogan said. “Don’t be afraid to state the goal as an introduction to your icebreaker question!“

Keep it light. “Things like ‘What was your best Halloween costume?’ or ‘What superpower would you like to have?’ are generally easy and comfortable for people to answer, even with new colleagues,” Dilber said. “Deeply personal questions or questions that put pressure on people to be witty or creative can cause a lot more anxiety.”

Some answers were edited for clarity and length.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

These Foods Can Actually Relieve Pain From Period Cramps

Wellness

7 Habits That Will Drastically Improve Your Energy Levels

Home & Living

This Horrifying True Story Is Now The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

How To Locate Your iPhone, Even If It’s Turned Off

Style & Beauty

This Popular, Painful Massage Goes INSIDE Your Mouth. But Does It Work?

Food & Drink

10 Unbelievably Delicious Recipes That Topped Instagram In October

Wellness

Does It Matter If You Stand Up Straight Or Slouch?

Parenting

Is It Safe To Breastfeed While Sick? Experts Weigh In.

Shopping

The $10 Trick That Wardrobe Stylists Use To Keep Cleavage In Place

Shopping

My Highlighter-Yellow Ugg Boots Brighten Up The Dreariest Days

Shopping

28 Reliable Pieces Of Clothing If You’re Always In A Rush

Shopping

This Exfoliator From An Actually-Good Celeb Beauty Brand Is Now My Holy Grail

Shopping

You Probably Didn’t Know These Beloved Beauty Products Are Also Vegan

Parenting

8 Ways You May Be An 'Almond Mom' Without Even Knowing It

Home & Living

This New Horror Anthology Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

What Second-Time Parents Wish They Didn't Stress About The First Time Around

Shopping

33 Products You Need If You Dream Of An Organized Kitchen

Shopping

The Best Toothbrushes That Dentists Use At Home

Wellness

Men Get Real About Their Insecurities Over Their 'Man Boobs'

Shopping

Traveling With Your Pet This Holiday Season? Shop These Accessories First.

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Shopping

29 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Wellness

This Is What Discrimination Does To Your Brain And Body

Wellness

10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms

Shopping

What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According To Dermatologists, Makeup Artists, And Our Editors

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Style & Beauty

If You're Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Wellness

'Sad Nipple Syndrome' Is All Over TikTok. But Is It A Real Thing?

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best Bed Pillows That Don't Cost A Fortune

Food & Drink

Easy Ways To Make Food Last Longer, With Grocery Prices Up

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In November

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In November

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

The Best Luggage Trackers For All Your Fall Travel Needs

Food & Drink

9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation