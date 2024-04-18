“I had hit a couple of balls around and decided that I wanted to get a paddle for myself. Spent time in sporting goods stores looking at paddles and reading online reviews. As a beginner, I didn’t want to get gear that was too expensive or something that a beginner would outgrow. Nothing in the brick and mortar stores seemed to fit my requirement.

Had read about Selkirk in the online reviews, and when I saw the Selkirk set on Amazon of two paddles, balls, and carry bag for the price of one of the paddles at the sporting goods store, I made the buy. Very happy with the set, the paddles have a bit longer handles than many and the finish on the paddle face has some “bite”. The carry bag is very nice too, fits the paddles and balls and some room for other things too.

No remorse on the buy at all - get a set for yourself if you are looking for beginner gear.” — Amazon customer

“Learning to play pickleball from my friend who is a competitive player. She suggested these rackets for me because she wanted me to have a quality racket that would last and include features of more advanced rackets without the high cost. These fit that goal. The graphite surface enables easier spins. It’s lightweight and prevents fatigue during longer play. And I really like the grip. It fits my hand well and is easy to hold even when my hand gets sweaty. The set of paddles comes with some starter outdoor balls. The balls are ok, not great. One cracked already but I plan on ordering quality balls (an indoor set and an outdoor set) soon.” — JoAnne Wagner

“My husband and I just started playing pickleball, and this set has been perfect for our needs! When we took an intro class, our instructor recommended paddles with a grippy rather than smooth surface. These paddles have a comfortable, thick grip and feel substantial without being heavy. They also have that grippy surface our instructor recommended, and they feel great on the court! Love the 4 included balls and the convenient carrying case. If you’re just starting out with pickleball and want one set to cover it all, I definitely recommend this one!” — Sunny