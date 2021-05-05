Parenting

Too-Real Tweets About Dealing With Picky Eaters

"My 4yo is a pretty picky eater for somebody who is currently dipping apple slices into ketchup."

Some parents brag about their children’s refined palates and appreciation for a healthy variety of nutrient-rich foods. Other parents think those people are liars.

It’s no secret kids tend to prefer dinosaur nuggets and buttered noodles to the balanced meals doctors recommend. If that applies to your child, the good news is that the funny moms and dads on Twitter can totally relate.

We’ve rounded up 45 funny and too-real tweets about dealing with picky eaters.

TwitterParentsFoodKids