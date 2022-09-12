“I hated using my counters for making dough as the flour would just get everywhere. So I decided to purchase this mat and it has made my life so much easier. I can easily place this mat on my counter, kneed my dough, and then wash it after I’m done without having to clean up flour from every crevice of my counters.” — Bisma Iqbal

“Love this!! This is so easy and cleanup is a snap. It never slides on countertop, has measurements so rolling out the right size crust means less waste and work, and storing it involves very little space. I love baking and find myself doing more of what I love because this mat makes it so much easier.” — Mary R.

“I had a hard plastic pie mat that broke recently. This was purchased as a replacement. It’s easier to use and nothing sticks to it! I’ve already made pizza crusts, bread, and 2 apple pies using this mat. I like the guides and the size of it. It doesn’t slide around like my old mat. I’m still figuring out the most efficient way to clean it and think wiping it off with some soapy water and then rinsing it/wiping it with a sponge or cloth while it’s flat is the easiest way. The other way is in the sink & then rolling it with a dishtowel in it to dry it. I like that it rolls up for storage and has a band to hold it closed - if you lose it, a clean rubber band works. I still put some flour on it when I’m rolling a stickier dough, but have no problems with sticking. LOVE IT!” — Barbara F. Kelly