“Pieces of Her” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter, the mystery series premiered on March 4 and consists of eight episodes. Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star as a mother and daughter caught up in a web of violent secrets in a small town.

The second most popular show on the platform is another new crime-centered series: “Worst Roommate Ever.” As the name suggests, the docuseries tells the true stories of nightmarish roommate experiences involving fraud, murder and more.

"Pieces of Her" on Netflix.
Netflix
In third place is “Love Is Blind,” following the release of its explosive Season 2 reunion special on Friday. If you haven’t tuned in yet, it’s certainly not too late to start watching the dating reality show (and find out what the deal is with Shake, Deepti, Shayne and the other contestants whose names keep popping up on social media and IRL conversations).

Beyond the top three, another interesting addition to the list is “Lies and Deceit” aka “Mentiras.” This new Spanish thriller is a remake of the British series “Liar” and follows a schoolteacher’s quest for justice after accusing a surgeon of date rape.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “CoComelon”

9. “Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix)

8. “Ozark” (Netflix)

7. “Lies and Deceit” (Netflix)

6. “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (Netflix)

5. “Vikings: Valhalla” (Netflix)

4. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

3. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

2. “Worst Roommate Ever” (Netflix)

1. “Pieces of Her” (Netflix)

