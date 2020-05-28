HuffPost Finds

Pier 1's Going-Out-Of-Business Sale Is A Gold Mine For Cheap Home Decor

Pier 1's entire site is on sale right now and we've found lots of markdowns on home decor.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

There's a lot of cute home decor hiding at Pier 1's sitewide sale right now.
There's a lot of cute home decor hiding at Pier 1's sitewide sale right now.

After weeks and weeks of staying, you could be tired of looking at the same pillows on your couch, wallpaper on your walls and rug on your floor.

If you’ve been working from home, you might have moved your office outdoors on sunny days and gotten a standing desk for a break from all that sitting.

And when you sign off from work, you definitely want to feel at peace in your own space — and not answer any emails at all.

For those who are wanting to give their home an upgrade, you’re in luck: we’ve spotted a home sale that you’ll definitely want to know about.

Pier 1, known for having all kinds of home goods, is offering everything on its site for up to 30% off. You’ll see everything from 25% off living room chairs to 15% off coffee tables.

This company is calling this its “Going Out Of Business Sale,” which started on May 22. Pier 1 first filed for bankruptcy in February, but it wasn’t until May that the company said it would shutter all its stores. On its site, Pier 1 said that it would be taking online orders through July.

And just so you know — everything in the sale is final sale and your orders might be delayed, so don’t worry if it’s taking a little more time to get your purchase.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best home decor to get now at Pier 1. That way you can give your space a little makeover. Keep in mind that things are selling out really fast, so you might not want to wait on a good deal.

Check out these 15 home decor pieces on sale at Pier 1:

1
Quinlyn Navy & White Ombre 12" Vase
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $27.
2
Natural Rattan Wall Mirror
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $200.
3
Printed Blue Ceramic Table Lamp
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $48.
4
Oversized Embroidered Damask Blue Pillow
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $40.
5
Bohemian Crystal Table Lamp
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $120.
6
Santorini Blue Tile Garden Stool
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $90.
7
Petite Silver Burst Round Mirror
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $20.
8
Walnut Wood & Metal C-Table
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $91.
9
Gold Chenille Throw
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $36.
10
Bowing Cheetah Decorative Bowl
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $36.
11
Carved Wood Scroll Tealight Candle Wall Sconce
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $54.
12
Fan Patterned Blue & Silver 14" Mosaic Vase
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $45.
13
Colebrook Laundry Hamper
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $126.
14
Navy & White Triangles Decorative Box
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $22.
15
Multi-Colored Terracotta Mercury Table Lamp
Pier 1
Find it on sale for $80.
quarantine summerBest dealsCommercePier 1 retail chainhome and garden