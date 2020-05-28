Pier 1's Going-Out-Of-Business Sale Is A Gold Mine For Cheap Home Decor

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
After weeks and weeks of staying, you could be tired of looking at the same pillows on your couch, wallpaper on your walls and rug on your floor.
If you’ve been working from home, you might have moved your office outdoors on sunny days and gotten a standing desk for a break from all that sitting.
And when you sign off from work, you definitely want to feel at peace in your own space — and not answer any emails at all.
For those who are wanting to give their home an upgrade, you’re in luck: we’ve spotted a home sale that you’ll definitely want to know about.
Pier 1, known for having all kinds of home goods, is offering everything on its site for up to 30% off. You’ll see everything from 25% off living room chairs to 15% off coffee tables.
This company is calling this its “Going Out Of Business Sale,” which started on May 22. Pier 1 first filed for bankruptcy in February, but it wasn’t until May that the company said it would shutter all its stores. On its site, Pier 1 said that it would be taking online orders through July.
And just so you know — everything in the sale is final sale and your orders might be delayed, so don’t worry if it’s taking a little more time to get your purchase.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best home decor to get now at Pier 1. That way you can give your space a little makeover. Keep in mind that things are selling out really fast, so you might not want to wait on a good deal.
Check out these 15 home decor pieces on sale at Pier 1: