Pierce Brosnan Names 1 Actor He Thinks Would Be 'Magnificent' As James Bond

Brosnan's pick, an Oscar nominee, said he thinks he's "a bit old" to play the fictional spy.
Pierce Brosnan is down for Cillian Murphy to play 007 in the future.

The former James Bond star, who appeared in several films including “GoldenEye” and “Tomorrow Never Dies,” named the Academy Award-nominated “Oppenheimer” actor as he spoke with the BBC at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday.

“Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty’s Secret Service,” Brosnan said of Murphy, a fellow Irish actor.

Brosnan, who played the fictional spy prior to Daniel Craig, gave his pick for the character as questions remain over who will be the next James Bond after Craig left the role in 2021.

Murphy has been among those rumored to play the iconic character for several years as Naomie Harris –– who appeared in “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “No Time to Die” –– once declared that she’d “totally see” the actor as Bond back in 2018.

Murphy, who has previously said that 007 “should be a woman,” told Variety at the award show that he thinks he’s “a bit old” for the role.

“I will say I think that ship has sailed,” Murphy said.

