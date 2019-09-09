Pierce Brosnan Is In Full Support Of A Female James Bond

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan thinks it would be “exciting” for the next 007 to be a woman.

“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there,” Brosnan, who starred as the British secret agent in four Bond films from 1995 to 2002, told The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend. “I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

Fans have been pushing for a female 007 to star in the franchise’s next film, “No Time To Die” which will hit theaters in April. The most recent Bond actor, Daniel Craig, will play the iconic spy one last time in the 25th film of the series’ 57-year run.

British actor Lashana Lynch has been rumored to play a female Bond in the movie, but there’s been no confirmation. British tabloid The Daily Mail reported in July that Lynch is a new character who takes over James Bond’s 007 designation after Bond (Craig) retires. But, according to the scoop, the original Bond comes out of retirement in the film.

Brosnan also said that Bond ― known in earlier installments of the movie franchise as a smooth womanizer ― will have to adapt with the times.

“The Me Too movement has been relevant and significant and well-needed in our society, so they’ll have to address that,” Brosnan said, referring to producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the stepson and daughter of former series producer Albert Broccoli.

Brosnan said he doesn’t think he’ll see a female Bond hit the screen with the current producers.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis,” he said. “I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch.”

Last October, Barbara Broccoli told The Guardian that Bond is “a male character.”

“He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine,” Broccoli said. “We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”