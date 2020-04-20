Pierce Brosnan Recalls Drunk Meeting With Quentin Tarantino, And It's Hollywood Gold

Oh, to be a fly on the wall for that one.

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan on Sunday recalled a martini-soused meeting with director Quentin Tarantino back in the day. (Fast-forward to 54:37 in the video below.)

During an online watch-along of “GoldenEye” for Esquire UK, Brosnan said Tarantino had his sights set on making a 007 movie and reached out to the actor for a chat at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Brosnan remembered that he got to the restaurant early, got agitated because Tarantino was late, and got his drink on with a few martinis.

When the “Pulp Fiction” director finally arrived after doing press rounds upstairs for “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” (2004), Brosnan said Tarantino bought another several rounds of apple martinis and the two got “fairly snockered.”

“He was pounding the table, saying ‘You are the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond with you!’ It was very close quarters in the restaurant and I say, ‘Quentin, please calm down, calm down,’” Brosnan recalled. “But you don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down.”

“Anyway,” Brosnan continued, “he wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them, but it wasn’t meant to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond.”

The former action star wonders what could have been.

“What a shame,” Brosnan said. “that would be a good one to watch.”