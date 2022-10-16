Pierce Brosnan Reveals 'Stupid Comment' To Tim Burton That Probably Cost Him 'Batman'

Pierce Brosnan officially joins the DC Films Extended Universe with his upcoming portrayal of Doctor Fate in “Black Adam.” During a “Tonight Show” chat with Jimmy Fallon, however, he revealed he was once nearly cast as Batman — until a “stupid comment” cost him the job.

“I went up for ‘Batman’ way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it and obviously I didn’t get the job,” he told Fallon. “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton. I said, ‘You know, I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’”

Fallon feigned pity to audible laughter from the crowd when quipping Brosnan “had to settle for James Bond” and cheekily told him he was “so sorry” for the hardship. Brosnan graciously said “the best man got the job” in reference to Michael Keaton’s casting in Batman (1989).

At the time, Brosnan was still eking his way into Hollywood and largely nabbing TV parts. His role in the crime series “Remington Steele” caught the attention of Bond producers, however, who were searching for the next actor to helm the franchise after Timothy Dalton’s run ended in 1989.

Despite Brosnan regretfully recounting his comments to Burton, he conquered the silver screen by storm a few years later. His “GoldenEye” (1995) debut as 007 was a critically-acclaimed box office smash that led Brosnan to portray the secret agent in three more installments until 2002.

“For me, it was trying to walk a line between Roger [Moore] and Sean Connery and not being shy about taking from their work,” he told GQ. “I allowed myself the grace to try and get the sense of humor that both men brought to the part.”

