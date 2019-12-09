Pierce Bush, Grandson Of George H.W. Bush, Announces Run For Congress In Texas

Pierce Bush, a grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush, announced on Monday that he’s running for Texas’ 22nd congressional seat.

“We face a very challenging time in our nation and on the brink of losing a generation to an idea that socialism and free stuff are the answers for their future,” Bush said in a video announcing his candidacy.

“It’s time for new leaders to stand for conservatism that empowers all Americans, placing individuals above government and ensuring we all have the freedom to achieve success in life,” he continued.

Today, I’m proud to announce my candidacy for Texas's 22nd district. I look forward to working with you, earning your support, your faith and your vote. Visit https://t.co/yRG4DMctCm for more information. pic.twitter.com/fzRJ2xp54w — Pierce Bush (@PierceBush) December 9, 2019

Bush, 33, is the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, the organization’s Texas-based chapter. His father is Neil Bush, a businessman and the fourth of the six children of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush. One of his uncles is former President George W. Bush and another is former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Bush joins an already crowded field of Republicans seeking to win Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Fort Bend, Harris and Brazoria counties in southeastern Texas. The seat is currently held by Rep. Pete Olson (R), who announced his retirement in July.

Bush was initially considering running for the neighboring 7th Congressional District, a seat once held by his grandfather, reported The Texas Tribune.

Richard Carson/Reuters In this file photo, former President George H.W. Bush (right) and grandson Pierce Bush are seen sitting on the sidelines before the Houston Dynamos game against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Houston in April 2007.

At least a dozen other Republicans, including Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and GOP donor Kathaleen Wall, have announced bids for Olson’s seat.

Three Democrats ― former diplomat Sri Kulkarni, attorney Nyanza Davis Moore and Pearland City Councilman Derrick Reed ― are also running.

Olson faced a tight race against Kulkarni last year, beating him by just 5 percentage points after walloping another Democratic challenger two years earlier by 19 points.