What's Hot

New House Homeland Security Committee Chair Has History Of Anti-Muslim Comments

Storms, Tornadoes Slam U.S. South, Killing At Least 7 People

Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Mom Blasts Evan Peters Over Golden Globe Win For Netflix Series

The Chainsmokers Reveal 'Weird' Threesomes With Fans In Europe

RNC Chief’s Salary More Than Tripled To Over $400,000 Despite Losing Record

Interviewer And Andrew Garfield Have Sizzling Red Carpet Flirtation — Twice

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter Appears To Defend Memoir After Errors Highlighted

Football Coach Forces Players To Do Hundreds Of Pushups Before Several Hospitalized

White House: Classified Documents Found At Biden's Home

Exxon's Climate Predictions 'Astonishingly' Accurate Since 1970s: Study

Kate Winslet’s Hair A ‘Titanic’ Tragedy In New Movie Poster, Fans Say

'Banshees' And 'Everything Everywhere' Dominate 2023 SAG Award Nominations

U.S. Newsalex jones sandy hookpiers morgan

Piers Morgan's Wild Alex Jones Interview Is A Tire Fire That Doesn't End Well

“You don’t want freedom, Piers,” Jones screeched before the interview came to a sudden close.
Ben Blanchet

Provocateur Piers Morgan and alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faced off in an interruption-filled interview that came to a screeching halt after Morgan cut Jones short on Thursday (You can watch a clip of the interview below).

The interview descended into chaos after Morgan brought up the effect of Jones’ falsehoods about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

“People can come to my show... and they can hear what I’m actually saying, Piers, versus what you’re trying to put in my mouth,” said Jones, whose lies led to court judgments that he pay more than $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims’ families.

“All I’m putting into your mouth are things that have come out of your mouth,” Morgan replied.

Morgan began to lecture to an audience of none as Jones tried to plug his show and shout over him with conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory.

“You don’t want freedom, Piers,” Jones screeched.

“Once again, losing the plot, so now I have to say goodbye,” said Morgan, who had invited Jones back on his show despite his similar, shout-filled behavior during an interview 10 years ago.

Jones used his Infowars site as a platform to spew lies about what happened at the Connecticut elementary school where 20 children and six adults were killed in 2012.

Jones ― who saw major spikes in traffic and increases to the site’s revenue ― claimed the shooting was a hoax and called a grieving parent a “crisis actor” as others received photos of dead children from harassers in the years following the shooting.

(H/T Mediaite)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community