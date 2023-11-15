Piers Morgan And Marjorie Taylor Greene Throw Down In Prickly Interview

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Things quickly got heated in an interview between Piers Morgan and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the British media personality confronted his guest about her support for a “crazy” conspiracy theory and Donald Trump’s election lies.

Greene appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” this week to promote her forthcoming book — which she mentioned so frequently that at one point Morgan told her she’d “plugged it enough.”

Toward the start of the interview, Morgan asked Greene about the “complete gobbledygook” she wrote in a 2018 Facebook post speculating that a laser linked to the Rothschilds, a prominent Jewish family often targeted in antisemitic conspiracy theories, had started wildfires in California.

Greene insisted “that was a lie about me” because her post didn’t explicitly use the phrase “Jewish space laser,” which people often use as shorthand to describe the conspiracy theory.

Morgan said he’d read the post carefully and that’s what she had described.

She insisted he was twisting her words.

“You have to just accept what you wrote yourself, don’t you?” Morgan pushed back. “You deleted it. You obviously were embarrassed by it.”

They clashed again when Greene complained about people serving prison time for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I know what I witnessed with my own eyes, and it was a huge, violent mob,” Morgan said of the deadly riot.

“Oh, were you here?” Greene asked.

Morgan also asked the congresswoman if she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, despite a complete lack of evidence.

“Piers, you’re not even a voter in our country,” Greene shot back.

To wrap up, Morgan asked Greene what would happen if Trump is convicted of one of the many criminal charges he faces. The former president and Republican presidential front-runner has been indicted four times on a total of 91 felony counts.

“Will he be president from a prison cell?” Morgan queried.

Green replied, “Absolutely, people are going to vote for him even if he is in jail. I would vote for him even if he’s in jail.”

