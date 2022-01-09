Piers Morgan Vows His Media Return Will Be 'Very Unpleasant Surprise' For Meghan Markle

Former British TV host Piers Morgan said Meghan Markle has a “very unpleasant surprise” coming as he begins a regular newspaper column after losing his TV gig last year for making vicious comments — about Meghan Markle.

“Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den,” Morgan vowed in comments Friday in Rupert Murdoch’s right-wing tabloid The Sun, where he’s starting a regular column next week, called “Uncensored.”

Advertisement

Morgan left as co-host of the popular “Good Morning Britain” program nine months ago after he stormed off the set when he was confronted about his numerous attacks on Markle.

He was furious then about Markle and husband Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about racism they encountered in the royal family, and about Markle’s struggle with suicidal thoughts.

Morgan blasted the interview on “Good Morning Britain” as a “trash-athon” of the monarchy, and called Markle a liar.

“I don’t believe a word she says,” he sputtered on air. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

Advertisement

He walked off the set the following day when he was confronted by colleague Alex Beresford, who slammed him as “diabolical.” Beresford also called out Morgan’s odd fixation with repeatedly attacking Markle, even though the two were once friendly. They even went out for drinks before Markle met Prince Harry, Morgan has written.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

“Effectively I was censored at my previous job and told to apologize to Meghan Markle for an honestly held opinion, which obviously I wasn’t going to do,” Morgan noted in the Sun.

“It was a pretty bruising experience on ‘Good Morning Britain’ but I’m now working somewhere where I’m free to express my opinions,” he added.

Morgan has claimed Markle exerted influence to get him fired from “GMB.” But his comments were widely disparaged, especially by mental health organizations and experts who condemned Morgan’s cavalier dismissal of Markle’s revelation about mental health struggles amid the pressure cooker of her life in Britain.

Advertisement

Morgan has since slammed gymnast Simone Biles after her mental health struggles at the last Olympics. “Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke,” he tweeted.

Morgan noted that he aims to continue attacking Markle, as well as the “woke culture,” in which people strive to be sensitive about things like racial, gender and national origin differences, which he called a “form of fascism.”