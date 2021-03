Piers Morgan Leaves Good Morning Britain After Controversial Meghan Markle Remarks

ITV had faced widespread calls to axe the divisive presenter after he cast doubt on Meghan’s revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.

ITV Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain

The broadcaster has now confirmed that Piers has left his three-days-a-week co-hosting role on their flagship breakfast show.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The news comes after TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had launched an investigation into the programme, after it received over 41,000 complaints about Monday’s episode.

It said it would be probing the show under its harm and offence rules.

Piers’ comments came after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her US TV interview of how there was a time where “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

She continued: “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

On the following morning’s edition of GMB, Piers said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.”

While co-host Susanna Reid shared her shock at Piers’ lack of sympathy, he continued: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

Piers’ comments had previously been condemned by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative.

“We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts,” it said in a statement.

“It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”

The following day, Piers walked off set during an on-air row with colleague Alex Beresford about the Duchess, when the weather presenter questioned his repeated criticisms of her.

ITV Piers Morgan stormed off the Good Morning Britain set

Slamming Piers’ “diabolical behaviour” after he stormed out of the studio, Alex said: “I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock [on Monday] was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch.

“This… he has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”

