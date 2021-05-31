Piers Morgan Mocked, Torched For 'Reprehensible' Column Attacking Naomi Osaka

“So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences,” she said in a statement on social media.

Morgan tweeted Monday morning that his column about “world sport’s most petulant little madam” was being published in the Daily Mail, prompting an uproar on social media. In a follow-up tweet with a link to the article, he said Osaka’s “cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan & Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it.”

He had gone after Meghan Markle in a similar fashion after she revealed that the pressures of royal life had led her to suicidal thoughts earlier this year in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. When Morgan was called out by a “Good Morning Britain” colleague for trashing the Duchess of Sussex, he walked off the set and ultimately left the show for good.

TV watchdog Ofcom had received tens of thousands of complaints at the time, after Morgan cast doubt on Meghan’s revelation about her mental health, saying, “I don’t believe a word she says.” Morgan routinely calls Meghan a brat and has publicly gone after her for years.

He was branded a hypocrite and a bully after his latest attack, and was slammed again for stigmatizing and dismissing mental health concerns. See some of the reaction below.