PoliticsDonald TrumpFox NewsRon DeSantis

Piers Morgan Is Basically Campaigning For Ron DeSantis On 'Fox And Friends'

The British news personality seemed to be stumping for DeSantis over Donald Trump.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

British media personality Piers Morgan appeared to make a direct plea to Republicans to vote for Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump on “Fox and Friends” Monday. (Watch the video below.)

Morgan, who recently interviewed the Florida governor, stepped over his traditional role of hot-take spewer and interviewer and became a campaigner.

DeSantis has yet to officially declare himself in the 2024 race for the GOP presidential nomination against Trump, but Morgan was all in on Team DeSantis.

“The Republicans, do you want more drama and chaos and baggage, or do you want someone who is fresh, young, nearly half Trump’s age, who doesn’t have the baggage and believes in doing government a different way?” Morgan asked. “Straightforward choice.”

Morgan assessed DeSantis’s strengths over Trump’s after last week’s interview with the governor, who is seen as Trump’s biggest GOP rival.

In that conversation, DeSantis clapped back at Trump’s recent attacks and growing list of nicknames by suggesting that he, unlike Trump, valued “truth” and avoiding “daily drama.”

“Morgan’s prattling on about DeSantis over Trump signals a [Fox News] pivot to the Florida Governor over Trump,” Mediaite wrote with its clip of the segment.

