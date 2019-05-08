Piers Morgan Calls Royal Baby Name A 'Striking Blow For Diversity & Feminism'

Moments after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they had named their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, everyone on the internet had something to say about it.

Countless “Riverdale” and Archie comics fans loved the name, with some saying that the baby, who will have no title, should be referred to as “Archie Harrison, Duke of Riverdale, Gargoyle King” and hoping that he one day will have a sister named Betty.

Chrissy Teigen reacted to the name in all caps with exclamation points, but Piers Morgan had much stronger thoughts, calling the name “hilarious.”

“So the royal couple, in a striking blow for diversity & feminism, have given their son one of the most popular white middle-class first names, Archie, and a second name, Harrison, that was chosen because it stands for ‘Harry’s son’ (I’m serious..),” he said on Twitter Wednesday. “Hilarious.”

In subsequent tweets, Morgan added, “I like ‘Archie’, but calling him Harrison ‘because he’s Harry’s son’ is just silly.”

According to the U.K. Office for National Statistics, Archie was the 18th most popular name for boys in England and Wales in 2017 and the 17th most popular name for boys in Scotland in 2018.

Archie, which is German in origin, means “genuine,” “bold” and “brave.” Harrison does indeed mean “son of Harry,” though Prince Harry’s real name is actually Henry, as in His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales.

He can and does use the surname “Mountbatten-Windsor,” which Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip decided on for their direct descendants back in 1960.

PA Wire/PA Images The royal baby with some of his extended family.

According to the Duchess of Sussex, little Archie is a very calm baby, so a bit unlike Morgan.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” the former “Suits” actress said during a photocall with the press on Wednesday. “He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.” The Duke of Sussex also delivered his first real “dad joke” since becoming a father, quipping that it was “wonderful” that his son has “already got a little bit of facial hair as well.”