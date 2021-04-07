Piers Morgan Claims Royal Family Members Sent Thanks After Meghan Markle Rant

“I believe ― which is ironic ― that you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don’t want to,” the broadcaster added.

During Meghan’s interview with Oprah, the duchess said she contemplated suicide, and that members of the royal family reportedly voiced racist concerns over how dark her son’s skin would be before he was born. Prince Harry also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, “stopped taking his calls” during talks about his royal exit and claimed that his family “literally cut me off financially.”

Gayle King, “CBS This Morning” host and friend of the couple, later shared an update on Harry’s talks with his father and brother, Prince William, calling them “not productive.”

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive,” King said on her show back in March. “But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”