Piers Morgan Scores Spectacular Own Goal With Attack On U.S. Women’s Soccer Stars

British media personality Piers Morgan criticized the way in which the U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated its World Cup victory, and scored a spectacular own goal in the process.
Morgan tweeted Tuesday:
Morgan’s criticism was in response to a video of the team’s players singing Queen’s 1977 hit “We Are The Champions” soon after returning to the U.S. It was his latest attack on the team, whose players he has repeatedly berated for politicizing the tournament.
Critics, including One Direction singer Niall Horan, were quick to call Morgan out over the quip:
