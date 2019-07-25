Pig Ear Dog Treats Linked To Salmonella Outbreak: CDC

A multidrug-resistant salmonella outbreak tied to pig-ear dog treats has now spread across 27 states, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report.

The report, released Tuesday, said that 93 people in total have been infected by the bacteria, including 20 who had to be hospitalized. No deaths have been reported so far.

The pig-ear treats, which were sold in open bins at Pet Supplies Plus stores, were first recalled earlier this month after a possible link between the product and salmonella outbreak was first discovered.

At the time of the initial recall, the outbreak involved just 45 people in 13 different states.It has effectively doubled since then.

The recall affects all of the retailer’s locations — more than 400 stores across 33 states, including: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

“Testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that aging bulk pig-ear product in one of our stores tested positive for salmonella,” Pet Supplies Plus said in an announcement. “We have pulled bulk pig-ear product from the shelves of all of our stores and have stopped shipping bulk pig ears from our distribution center.”

The exact source of the outbreak is still unknown, and the CDC said its investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, anyone who purchased pig ear treats from Pet Supplies Plus should throw them away in a secure container, according to the CDC.

The CDC warns that salmonella, a bacterial disease, can cause illness in both humans and dogs. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

The outbreak comes just weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled more than a dozen brands of pet food over concerns they were causing a spike in heart disease among dogs.