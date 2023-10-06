Large Pig Named Fred Captured After Days Of Low-Level Crimes

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A sizable and mischievous pig is on track for a new life after spending days disrupting traffic and damaging property in Aurora, Colorado.

Fred, as he’s now named, was first spotted on the streets on Sept. 24, when the city received “its first call about a pig in traffic,” city spokesperson Michael Brannen told HuffPost in an email.

Advertisement

But Fred evaded animal control officers that afternoon, and over the next few days the city received multiple sightings of the pig, mostly “trotting near traffic and digging up landscaping.”

At some point, Fred gained a rope lasso seen trailing around his neck, indicating that someone had tried and failed to catch him. It’s unclear who the attempted captor was, since Brannen clarified the lasso was not the doing of animal services.

Fred while he was still on the lam, sporting the lasso that failed to capture him. City of Aurora

But on Sept. 27, Fred’s troublemaking ― dubbed a “multi-day crime spree” by local news outlet Denver7 ― came to a close.

Advertisement

But the pig didn’t give himself up easily.

“He was being loud and a little dramatic,” animal field supervisor Augusta Allen told Sentinel Colorado.

It ultimately took five animal services employees, three parks employees and “at least” two employees to successfully capture him, which involved creating a makeshift alley out of wooden panels and corralling Fred into a trailer.

Since his capture, Fred “has been living the comfortable life in the Aurora Animal Shelter,” Brannen said. His shelter digs include a trough ― which the shelter had to buy, since they aren’t used to housing pigs ― and a children’s swimming pool where he can wallow, according to the Sentinel.

Fred after he was apprehended. City of Aurora

Though he’s been described in the media as weighing 400-600 pounds, nobody knows his weight for sure, since the shelter does not have a scale big enough to weigh him.

Advertisement

What they do know is that he has a delightful personality.

“He’s been very very friendly,” Allen told CBS News Colorado. “He’s such a sweet guy. If he were a dog, I would take him home.”