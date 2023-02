Elite Sportz core sliders

No, these aren't drink coasters. They're exercise sliders, which help you target your core, upper and lower body muscles during low-impact activities like Pilates or barre. Their sliding ability lets you take the pressure off of your joints while still getting an effective workout in. They can be used on hardwood, carpet, rugs and tile and are seven inches in diameter."I absolutely love my sliders! The moves you can do with them are literally endless. While they challenge the core and strengthen both arms and legs, they are also so much fun too! They really help improve pelvic stability as well as scapular stability and core control. I've been using them as part of my Pilates classes and they are just fantastic. The plastic side works wonders on carpet, and the fabric side works well on hard floors too. I personally prefer working out on carpet with them. They are also very lightweight and quite thin, which makes them perfect for travelling with. Don't hesitate - just get them :)" — Amazon customer