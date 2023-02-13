Shoppingfitnessexercise pilates

The Best Accessories For Home Pilates Workouts, No Expensive Reformer Needed

If you don’t have the space or money for a big Pilates reformer, these props and accessories are just as good.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mini-Exercise-Ball-Stability-Training/dp/B07CNFGC15?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ProBody Pilates mini exercise ball" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mini-Exercise-Ball-Stability-Training/dp/B07CNFGC15?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ProBody Pilates mini exercise ball</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilates-Ring-Superior-Unbreakable-Fitness/dp/B078KFF7ND?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ProBody Pilates ring" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pilates-Ring-Superior-Unbreakable-Fitness/dp/B078KFF7ND?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ProBody Pilates ring</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stamina-AeroPilates-Reformer-Resistance-Cords/dp/B01FMODVAE?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stamina AeroPilates reformer 287" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Stamina-AeroPilates-Reformer-Resistance-Cords/dp/B01FMODVAE?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63e4f85ce4b022eb3e2e2bfb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Stamina AeroPilates reformer 287</a>
If you’ve been researching Pilates classes as much as I have, you’re familiar with how expensive the fitness activity can be. And if you’re also like me, this realization led you to consider doing Pilates at home, only to discover that at-home reformers can cost a a pretty penny. However, even though you may think your chances of nailing this low-intensity workout in the comfort of your living room are slim, there is still hope.

Pilates can be done using a reformer or a mat, and you can cut costs significantly just by using the latter. The main benefit to using a reformer is that it provides the resistance needed to help engage your core muscles without any other accessories.

But since reformers can cost literally thousands of dollars, this is where more accessible and affordable Pilates-adjacent equipment come in handy. To help you get an at-home Pilates experience for less, we rounded up 7 accessories you can get on Amazon, including resistance bands (my favorite!), exercise balls, Pilates rings and even a relatively budget-friendly reformer.

1
Fit Simplify resistance loop bands
One of the basics of any exercise activity is making sure you're properly engaging the muscles you want to strengthen, and you can do so by increasing tension or resistance. If you don't have a reformer to add resistance to your Pilates sessions, you can use resistance bands to create tension while you move and stretch.

Promising review: "Very durable and reliable! They are a quick added bonus to make a workout just a little bit (or a lot) tougher! I use them for Pilates and Barre, and I am so sore after! Definitely worth the money for added resistance in at home workouts!" — Cheryl Moore
$12.95 at Amazon
2
BalanceFrom extra thick exercise mat
For mat Pilates, you need a mat, of course. Made of high-density one-inch foam, this 71-inch mat makes an ideal choice for Pilates beginners and pros. Its double-sided nonslip surfaces aid in preventing injuries during sweaty sessions. The moisture-resistant mat also comes with a carrying strap for convenient packing, and in red, purple, green, black, pink, blue and gray.

Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews but this time I had to this mat is a life saver! I'm a work out/work from home gal and this mat saved my back and makes Pilates and ab workouts wayyyyy less painful on hardwood floors! Buy this mat! It's affordable and darling it is VERY comfy. Nice mat on my floor next to my elliptical in my mini workout room! Look if you need convincing to buy this mat take it from me someone who has NEVER taken workouts srsly because the floors were so painful now I REGULARLY workout HAPPILY because of this mat!!!" — Makayla Cole
$47.59 at Amazon
3
ProBody Pilates mini exercise ball
During mat Pilates, using an exercise ball is helpful in supporting your back, providing stability for your core muscles and achieving the correct posture while doing different moves. This mini 9-inch ball comes in multiple colors, including purple, blue, black, gray and yellow.

Promising review: "I started using a ball like this in my mat Pilates class. It is incredible how your body can be challenged and then relaxed using something as simple as this. I knew I had to have one at home. After a long day driving for a living, the first thing I do after coming home is tuck my cute little ball under my tooshie and give and stiff body a good stretch. Nice quality ball. Highly recommend" — Jack Berry
$9.95 at Amazon
4
ProBody Pilates ring
Tone your thighs, hips, legs and upper body with this 14-inch ring that helps you achieve better posture while performing Pilates exercises such as leg lifts, bridges, thigh squats and thigh squeezes. It even has two pads on each side for your comfort. Color options include black, blue, pink and purple.

Promising review: "I've just started to do Pilates in a studio and wanted to be able to continue my work at home. The Pro Body Pilates ring is the same high quality I use in the studio. Service and price were great. You'll be happy to add this piece of equipment to your exercise arsenal!" — Barbara J
$23.95 at Amazon
5
Elite Sportz core sliders
No, these aren't drink coasters. They're exercise sliders, which help you target your core, upper and lower body muscles during low-impact activities like Pilates or barre. Their sliding ability lets you take the pressure off of your joints while still getting an effective workout in. They can be used on hardwood, carpet, rugs and tile and are seven inches in diameter.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my sliders! The moves you can do with them are literally endless. While they challenge the core and strengthen both arms and legs, they are also so much fun too! They really help improve pelvic stability as well as scapular stability and core control. I've been using them as part of my Pilates classes and they are just fantastic. The plastic side works wonders on carpet, and the fabric side works well on hard floors too. I personally prefer working out on carpet with them. They are also very lightweight and quite thin, which makes them perfect for travelling with. Don't hesitate - just get them :)" — Amazon customer
$7.60 at Amazon
6
Stamina AeroPilates reformer 287
If you just have to get a reformer but don't want to shell out thousands of dollars, this budget- and beginner-friendly option is for you. It has three-cord elastic resistance, a padded foot bar, and a textured, padded platform for comfort. It's also super portable as it has wheels for easy transport and a folding frame for storage. It measures 85.25 inches long and 17.5 inches wide when in use.

Promising review: "I love Pilates on a reformer! I’ve been looking for an affordable reformer for a while. As a mom of 2 young kids it’s hard to get to a class so this was perfect for me. It’s great for the workout I need whenever I can fit it in!" — Liza Gage
$349 at Amazon
7
Total Gym APEX G3
For a full-body fitness option, this system from Total Gym allows you to do Pilates, cardio, circuit training, stretching and more. It has eight resistance levels, a cable pulley system and a padded rolling glide board. It's about 93 inches long, 43.25 inches tall, and 15.5 inches wide when unfolded.

Promising review: "This is a great machine for the price! I am a former Pilates instructor and I was really impressed by the versatility not only of the exercises you can do with this machine but with the easy with which you can make an exercise really easy to really difficult with the angle of the bench. I have gotten really satisfying results from just 20 minutes per day on this thing." — Amazon customer
$399.99 at Amazon
