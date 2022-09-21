Whether you need a daily alarm on your smartphone or a giant handwritten note on your bathroom mirror, it’s not always easy to remember to take your meds. This can be especially true if you’re traveling, at work or just out of the house and need to bring your medication regimen on the go.

While a pill box won’t guarantee that you’ll always be prompt with your prescription, it’s a great tool to help you remember to bring your meds wherever you go. From pretty pill-shaped fobs you can put on your keyring to sleek boxes that you won’t mind taking out of your bag, these pill organizers will help you stay on top of your medications.

Some have compartments for an entire week and some just hold one day’s worth of pills, but all are set up to help you fit your medicine into your life and your personal style.