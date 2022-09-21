Shopping

Pill Cases, Organizers And Keychains For Your Daily Medication

Stylish pill cases and organizers from brands like Port and Polish and Cadence.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/port-and-polish-pill-box/5494792" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mirror pillbox from Nordstrom" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6328dfdce4b0ed991abc2416" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/port-and-polish-pill-box/5494792" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">mirror pillbox from Nordstrom</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Weekly-Organizer-Container-Vitamins-Supplements/dp/B09NPHTWXH?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6328dfdce4b0ed991abc2416%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="long pill case from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6328dfdce4b0ed991abc2416" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Weekly-Organizer-Container-Vitamins-Supplements/dp/B09NPHTWXH?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6328dfdce4b0ed991abc2416%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">long pill case from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/sephora-collection-large-supplement-case-P482311" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="supplement case from Sephora" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6328dfdce4b0ed991abc2416" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.sephora.com/product/sephora-collection-large-supplement-case-P482311" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">supplement case from Sephora</a> and <a href="https://keepyourcadence.com/products/the-capsule" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="magnetic boxes from Capsule" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6328dfdce4b0ed991abc2416" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://keepyourcadence.com/products/the-capsule" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">magnetic boxes from Capsule</a>.
Nordstrom, Amazon, Sephora and Capsule
A mirror pillbox from Nordstrom, long pill case from Amazon, supplement case from Sephora and magnetic boxes from Capsule.

Whether you need a daily alarm on your smartphone or a giant handwritten note on your bathroom mirror, it’s not always easy to remember to take your meds. This can be especially true if you’re traveling, at work or just out of the house and need to bring your medication regimen on the go.

While a pill box won’t guarantee that you’ll always be prompt with your prescription, it’s a great tool to help you remember to bring your meds wherever you go. From pretty pill-shaped fobs you can put on your keyring to sleek boxes that you won’t mind taking out of your bag, these pill organizers will help you stay on top of your medications.

Some have compartments for an entire week and some just hold one day’s worth of pills, but all are set up to help you fit your medicine into your life and your personal style.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
BeadOnDemand on Etsy
A customizable beaded keychain
This hand-beaded pill case keychain will make you excited to take your medicine every day. The Etsy seller offers three different sizes, along with option to customize each case with up to four colors of your choosing. With over 50 colors available (including neons), your pill case is sure to be unique and personal.
$33+ at Etsy
2
Amazon
A divided box with a vintage feel
About the size of a tin of mints, this stylish pillbox comes in 15 patterns. It’s also equipped with a mirror, two compartments and a secure lid to prevent spills in your bag.
$6.98 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A minimalist pill case to keep your organized all week
Long and lean, this sleek pill case will keep your medication organized without shouting "this is a pill case!" It features a magnetic closure, a sliding divider tray, and compartments on the top and bottom for morning and night medication.
$18.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A bling-encrusted pill case
A little razzle dazzle never hurt anyone. This glittering key chain comes in eight colors and is waterproof and moisture-proof, keeping your medicine protected.
$6.99 at Amazon
5
CannedGoodsStore on Etsy
A La Croix-style pill box and bottle opener keychain
Crack a cold one every day with these remarkably cute “cans” of everyone’s favorite sparkling water. Each tiny receptacle measures 1.4 inches in height and is available in one of 15 flavors. There’s even a matching bottle opener.
$14.99+ at Etsy
6
Urban Outfitters
A leather pill pouch
This circular pill pouch is 3.5 inches in diameter and holds a divided plastic case labeled with the days of the week. It’s available in three patterns and boasts a 4.7-star rating from 158 reviews.
$10 at Urban Outfitters
7
Nordstrom
A cool minimal weekly pill organizer
With a sleek rectangular shape and large mirror, you may mistake this weekly pill box for an eyeshadow palette. It comes in fives colors, with spacious sections for each day of the week.
$20 at Nordstrom
8
Capsule
Magnetic hexagon containers for pills and products
Create an Instagram-ready pill organizer with Cadence’s magnetic leakproof containers. The containers come in 10 colors and the interchangeable lids can be personalized with a label or icon. They're also interlocking, so you can take the pieces you need on the go.
$14+ each at Capsule
9
Stableish on Etsy
A clamshell pill case
Make this velvety shell pill box part of your world. It comes in three colors, each with a plastic lining to keep your pills safe.
$12 at Etsy
10
Amazon
A pill organizer masquerading as a billfold
This high-capacity seven-day pill case looks like a wallet or coin purse. It comes with color-coded pill trays that slide out of the case, each color-coded for easy reference.
$14.99 at Amazon
11
Sephora
A sea foam case with six sections
Keep your supplements and pills organized with this six-container case. “This handy little gadget is awesome,” wrote Sephora reviewer ktsgramma.“GONE are the days of random bottles spilling everywhere while you try to get out the one med you actually need at that time. I can separate my rx's into 6 neat categories!”
$15 at Sephora
