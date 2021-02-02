Newsmax Host Walks Off Set After MyPillow CEO Interview Goes Off The Rails

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can’t get a break these days.

It seems media outlets that once gave him free rein to spout his baseless allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump are no longer willing to indulge him.

On Tuesday, an anchor on the very conservative Newsmax cable channel walked out of an interview with Lindell because the political pillow-maker kept making false election claims.

Lindell was canceled because he wouldn’t answer questions about the topic at hand, which was ― no joke ― “cancel culture.”

But Lindell used his airtime to once again rant without evidence that Dominion Voting Systems somehow rigged the election against Trump ― even though the company has threatened legal action against him.

Since Dominion has also threatened legal action against Newsmax, anchor Bob Sellers talked over Lindell, emphasizing that the MyPillow CEO’s claims have not been substantiated and that Democrat Joe Biden legitimately won the election, reading a disclaimer that counters Lindell’s falsehoods about Biden’s victory not being legit.

“We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations,” Sellers said. “We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive about them.”

As you can see in the video below, Lindell made like the Energizer Bunny and kept going and going and going, even when his mic was turned off.

Eventually, Sellers had enough of Lindell’s diatribe and asked his producers, “Can we get out of this please?”

Sellers then walked off the segment, leaving co-anchor Heather Childers to finish the interview.

