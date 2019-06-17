Nearly 40,000 Bags Of Pillsbury Flour Recalled Over E. Coli Fears

Nearly 40,000 bags of Pillsbury flour are being recalled over potential E. coli bacteria contamination following more than a dozen illnesses across eight states.

In an announcement Friday, Hometown Food Company, the brand’s owner, said it was initiating the voluntary recall in cooperation with its Buffalo, New York manufacturer, Archer Daniels Midland Milling Co.

The recall involves approximately 4,620 cases of Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour. Each case contains eight bags. The products affected have UPC item codes of 051500200315 or 051500200315, lot codes of 8342 or 8343 and expiration dates of June 8, 2020, or June 9, 2020.

The bags have been distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Though the Hometown Food Company said it has not received reports of any illnesses related to the bread flour, Archer Daniels Midland Milling Co. told the company that wheat in the recalled items was used in the manufacturer’s other flour products that were linked to E. coli illnesses.

Just last week, Archer Daniels recalled certain five-pound bags of King Arthur Flour’s unbleached all-purpose flour. Last month, the company recalled all five-pound bags and batches of ALDI Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 people have reported becoming sick with E. coli in California, Connecticut, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Each of the illnesses started between December 2018 and April 2019, and the outbreak has been traced to flour.

The Food and Drug Administration is urging anyone with the impacted products to discard them immediately or return them for refunds.

Symptoms of E. coli include diarrhea, vomiting and severe stomach cramps. Though the CDC notes that certain cases may be very mild, others may become life-threatening. According to the department, illnesses can begin one to 10 days after exposure and typically last for five to seven days.