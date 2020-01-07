Pilot Pete’s Past Returns On 'The Bachelor' Season Premiere

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are so ready to go on this journey with all of you. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recap the best and worst moments from the season premiere of “The Bachelor,” including the most dramatic guest star appearance in “Bachelor” history, the most egregious entrance faux-pas and the most likely to get their own spinoff show. Plus, they’ve already got early predictions on who will win the final rose.