NOW PLAYING

Pilot Pete’s New Relationship And Julia Rae’s Side Of The ‘LTYH’ Drama

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are back with a Webby nomination (!) and a fresh week of Bachelor Nation news. Claire Fallon, Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley discuss Pilot Pete and Kelley’s newly-official relationship, a surprising “Too Hot To Handle” romance and the love quadrangle drama in the latest episode of “Listen To Your Heart. Plus, watch a clip of their exclusive interview with LTYH’s Julia Rae, who reveals what Brandon said to her off-camera.